Two more testing clinics scheduled for northwest Missouri

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services sponsoring more COVID-19 drive through clinics across the northwest region this month.

On Tuesday, January 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., a drive through testing clinic will be held at the Stewartsville Fire Department located at 613 park avenue.

Another testing clinic will be held at the Remington Nature Center parking lot here in St. Joseph on Sunday, January 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

No pre-registration or appointment needed for either clinic.