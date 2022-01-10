Clear
Two more testing clinics scheduled for northwest Missouri

Jan 10, 2022
Updated: Jan 10, 2022 11:26 AM
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services sponsoring more COVID-19 drive through clinics across the northwest region this month.

On Tuesday, January 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., a drive through testing clinic will be held at the Stewartsville Fire Department located at 613 park avenue.

Another testing clinic will be held at the Remington Nature Center parking lot here in St. Joseph on Sunday, January 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

No pre-registration or appointment needed for either clinic.

Cold temperatures out the door this morning with lows in the teens and lower 20s. Today temperatures will remain seasonal with highs in the mid 30s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be above average throughout the rest of the work week with highs in the 40s and 50s. Dry and sunny conditions look to continue through most of the week. A cold front will move through by the end of the week giving us some cooler temperatures and clouds for your weekend.
