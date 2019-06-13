Two people arrested following incident at East Hills Mall

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people were arrested at East Hills Mall in connection to an incident that happened there Thursday afternoon.

St. Joseph police officers were called out to the mall at around 4:00 p.m. Thursday and upon arrival, arrested a man and woman in the parking lot.

A witness told KQ2 that the man was arrested after telling an employee at a store that he had a gun but the employee never saw it.

Police would not confirm what exactly took place but did say they are questioning multiple witnesses in various stores.

