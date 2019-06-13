Clear
Two people arrested following incident at East Hills Mall

Two people were arrested at East Hills Mall in connection to an incident that happened there Thursday afternoon.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 5:46 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people were arrested at East Hills Mall in connection to an incident that happened there Thursday afternoon.

St. Joseph police officers were called out to the mall at around 4:00 p.m. Thursday and upon arrival, arrested a man and woman in the parking lot.

A witness told KQ2 that the man was arrested after telling an employee at a store that he had a gun but the employee never saw it.

Police would not confirm what exactly took place but did say they are questioning multiple witnesses in various stores.

A beautiful day is expected to continue on this Thursday with mostly sunny skies this evening. Temperatures will be in the 70s. Overnight, could see a few more clouds as temperatures fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
