(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people were arrested at East Hills Mall in connection to an incident that happened there Thursday afternoon.
St. Joseph police officers were called out to the mall at around 4:00 p.m. Thursday and upon arrival, arrested a man and woman in the parking lot.
A witness told KQ2 that the man was arrested after telling an employee at a store that he had a gun but the employee never saw it.
Police would not confirm what exactly took place but did say they are questioning multiple witnesses in various stores.
Stay with KQ2 as we learn more.
Related Content
- Two people arrested following incident at East Hills Mall
- Magicians come to East Hills Mall
- Evening Optimist Club holds annual fundraiser at East Hills Mall
- East Hills Mall Lights Up for the Holiday Season
- East Hills Mall and Library Loses Water After Line Break
- St. Joseph police investigate shooting at East Hills Mall
- Charming Charlie Closing at East Hills
- East Hills Library honors Laura Hutton
- East Hills Shopping Center and East Hills Library Experience Water Line Break
- Thirteen Year Old Entrepreneur Opens Shop at East Hills
Scroll for more content...