Two people escape a southside fire through second story window

“Her room is up on the second floor and she had to kick out the window and come out that way," said Steve Henrichson, SJFD Fire Inspector.

Posted: Nov 15, 2021 11:26 AM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Monday, an early morning fire in southside St. Joseph sent two people to the hospital. 

At 8 a.m., the St. Joseph Fire Department was called out to a structure fire on the 1900 block of Parkview Avenue. Upon arrival, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Buchanan County EMS transported two individuals to Mosaic Life Care for injuries.

According to Steve Henrichson, Fire Inspector for the SJFD, a man and woman were trapped on the second floor of the home at the time of the fire. They broke through a window to escape. 

“Her room is up on the second floor and she had to kick out the window and come out that way. The one gentleman also,” said Henrichson, “The EMT paramedic that treated him said second degree burns on a lot of his body, so he’s in pretty bad shape. The other one has some cuts and smoke inhalation.”

The American Red Cross has been notified of the fire and is helping the family with temporary housing. 

Fire crews said the cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation. 

Clouds slowly cleared today with temperatures warming into the mid 60s. Winds will pick up slightly on Tuesday pushing temperatures into the lower 70s. A cold front will roll through the area early Wednesday morning giving us the chance for a few sprinkles. Temperatures will be cooler throughout the rest of the work week into the weekend with high in the 40s and 50s.
