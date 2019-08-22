Two people injured after car crosses I-29, overturns in Holt County

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were injured in a crash on I-29 in northern Holt County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol reports that the crash happened near the 95 mile marker about three miles north of Craig just before 5:00 p.m.

Troopers say a 2016 Ford Fiesta was driving northbound on I-29 when it travelled off the west side of the road, crossed the median, and traveled onto southbound I-29. Meanwhile, another vehicle, a 2017 Ford F150, was driving southbound on I-29 when the rear passenger side bumper of the Ford Fiesta stuck the driver side of the Ford F150.

The Ford Fiesta eventually overturned and traveled off the west side of the roadway and came to rest on its roof.

Two people inside of the Ford Fiesta sustained injuries. The driver, Ivy Williams, 59, sustained moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Fairfax Community Hospital. A passenger in the vehicle, Catherine Miller, 52, sustained serious injuries and was also transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the Ford F150 was not injured in the crash.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.

The scene was assisted by the Holt County Sheriff's Department, Mound City Police Department, Atchison-Holt EMS, and the Craig Fire Department.