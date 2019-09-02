Clear

Two people injured after car overturns on I-29 in Andrew County

Two people were injured after a vehicle overturned on I-29 early Monday morning in Andrew County.

Posted: Sep 2, 2019 9:02 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were injured after a vehicle overturned on I-29 early Monday morning in Andrew County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2007 Hyundai Tiburon was driving south on I-29 at I-229 when the driver of the vehicle overcorrected causing the vehicle to travel off the west side of the road. The vehicle then travelled down an embankment and overturned.

The crash happening about six miles north of St. Joseph at 1:18 a.m. Monday.

The driver of the vehicle, Liz Gomes, 21, of Shawnee, Kansas was taken to Mosaic Life Care with moderate injuries. An occupant in the vehicle, Anik Gomes, 24, of Shawnee, Kansas also taken to Mosaic with moderate injuries. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The Andrew County Sheriff's Department and the Andrew County EMS assisted at the scene.

For Labor Day on Monday skies will be mostly sunny and it'll be very warm. Temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 80s.
