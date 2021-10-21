Two people injured in crash at the intersection of 22nd and Faraon

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people were taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash this afternoon.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the accident happened as an SUV was going south on 22nd as a car was westbound on Faraon street just after 2 pm.

First responders extricated a passenger of the car.

"Two parties were transported to Mosaic for treatment. One with moderate injuries and one with minor injuries. The cause is still under investigation."Officer Ridge Steel of the St. Joseph Police Department

No citations have been issued at this time.