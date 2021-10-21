Clear
Two people injured in crash at the intersection of 22nd and Faraon

Two people were taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash this afternoon.

Posted: Oct 21, 2021 4:49 PM
Updated: Oct 21, 2021 4:50 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the accident happened as an SUV was going south on 22nd as a car was westbound on Faraon street just after 2 pm.

First responders extricated a passenger of the car.

"Two parties were transported to Mosaic for treatment. One with moderate injuries and one with minor injuries. The cause is still under investigation."Officer Ridge Steel of the St. Joseph Police Department

No citations have been issued at this time.

Temperatures will struggle to warm up today into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will remain breezy today with gusts out of the northwest around 25 mph. Temperature will stay in the mid 60s Friday and Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will start to increase late Saturday night into Sunday with a few thunderstorms possible. Conditions look to dry out on Monday but rain chances return to the forecast mid week.
