Two people killed after train collides with car in rural Atchison County, Kansas

(ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan.) Two people were killed after a train collided with a car in rural Atchison County Wednesday night, MSC News reports.

Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie told MSC News that the crash happened just before midnight Wednesday night in the area of River Road and 244th Road in Atchison County.

One of the two occupants in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second was transported to a hospital in Atchison but later died of their injuries.

No other information has been released about the crash as authorities continue to investigate.