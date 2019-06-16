Two people life-flighted to hospital after crash in Caldwell County

(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were taken to the hospital by helicopter following a crash in Caldwell County Sunday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two vehicles collided on state Route 116 east of Cowgill just after 11:00 a.m. The crash happened as a 2004 Ford Explorer was driving southbound on Route B and failed to stop at a stop sign while making a wide right turn to go west on Route 116. The Ford Explorer then collided with a 2016 Ford F150 that was driving eastbound. The passenger in the Ford Explorer was ejected from the vehicle.

18-year-old Justin Blakley, the driver of the Ford Explorer, was seriously injured and taken by life-flight helicopter to Truman Medical Center. The passenger in the Ford Explorer, 18-year-old Riley Coon, was also seriously injured and taken by life-flight helicopter to Liberty Hospital.

The driver of the Ford F150, 25-year-old Michael Clark, sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.

No one involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.