Two people seriously injured after overturning motorcycle in Caldwell County

(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Friday night near Polo in Caldwell County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Dustin Cope, 35, and Andrea Demboski, 32, were both seriously injured after the motorcycle they were riding overturned on a rural road just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The crash report says the crash happened on Fawn Lake Drive in Hide Away Lake. Cope was driving the motorcycle when it began to slide on gravel causing Cope to lose control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle then overturned and both occupants were ejected.

Both Cope and Demboski were taken to Liberty Hospital by ambulance.

Multiple agencies assisted at the scene.