(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Friday night near Polo in Caldwell County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Dustin Cope, 35, and Andrea Demboski, 32, were both seriously injured after the motorcycle they were riding overturned on a rural road just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
The crash report says the crash happened on Fawn Lake Drive in Hide Away Lake. Cope was driving the motorcycle when it began to slide on gravel causing Cope to lose control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle then overturned and both occupants were ejected.
Both Cope and Demboski were taken to Liberty Hospital by ambulance.
Multiple agencies assisted at the scene.
Related Content
- Two people seriously injured after overturning motorcycle in Caldwell County
- Body pulled from Caldwell County lake identified
- Two people injured after car crosses I-29, overturns in Holt County
- Two people injured after car overturns on I-29 in Andrew County
- Three people from Caldwell County killed after car crashes, catches on fire
- Two people life-flighted to hospital after crash in Caldwell County
- Driver injured after semi overturns on I-29 in Platte County
- Funding secured for a steady water supply in Caldwell County
- 911 outage for Clinton, DeKalb, Caldwell, and Andrew counties
- Search continues for missing brothers in Clinton and Caldwell counties