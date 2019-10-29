Two people seriously injured in crash just north of St. Joseph

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle rear-ended another vehicle on U.S. 169 two miles north of St. Joseph Tuesday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the crash happened when a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe was slowing down to turn west on county road 354 when a 2015 Ford F150 rear-ended it. The collision caused the Chevrolet Tahoe to travel off the west side of the road and strike a stop sign and parked vehicle. The other vehicle crossed the center line after the collision and traveled off the east side of the road and struck a fence.

The crash happened just after 7:00 a.m. and injured both drivers involved.

The driver of the Ford F150, Troy Hutchcraft, 36, of St. Joseph was seriously injured and taken to Mosaic Life Care by private vehicle. Troopers believe he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Christopher Bower, 35, of Guilford was the driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe. He was taken to Mosaic Life Care by ambulance with serious injuries. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The scene was assisted by the Andrew County Sheriff's Office.