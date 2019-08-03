Clear

Two people seriously injured in crash on Highway 36 east of Hamilton

(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Caldwell County Sheriff's Department responded to an overturned vehicle on Hwy. 36 Friday afternoon where two people were seriously injured.

The highway patrol reports that the crash happened on U.S. Hwy. 36 five miles east of Hamilton Friday afternoon at around 1:45 p.m.

According to the highway patrol's crash report, Kevin Ream, 33, was driving a 2004 GMC Seirra west on Hwy. 36 when it traveled off the north side of the roadway. Ream then over-corrected and the vehicle traveled off the north side of the road again and overturned.

Ream was taken to Liberty Hospital with serious injuries.

Stephen Sellers, 30, an occupant in the vehicle also sustained serious injuries. He was transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

Neither Ream or Sellers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

