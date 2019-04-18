Clear

Two people sustain minor injuries in crash Thursday morning

A two-vehicle crash Thursday morning resulted in minor injuries for both drivers.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 9:51 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A two-vehicle crash Thursday morning resulted in minor injuries for both drivers.

The crash happened at the intersection of Faraon St. and S. Noyes Blvd. at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the two vehicles, a silver Jeep that was driving southbound on S. Noyes Blvd. and a bronze Buick that was driving westbound on Faraon St., both thought they had yellow lights. The two vehicles collided at the intersection sending both cars off the side of the road, one hitting a stoplight.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries but were not taken to the hospital, according to police.

Power crews were on scene to fix the light but no power was cut to the area.

SJPD officer Jaime Copeland says there will be no citations given for the accident.

Traffic was stopped on Faraon St. while crews cleaned up the crash but has since returned to normal.


