Two rescued after truck gets trapped in flood waters

Two men were rescued from high flood waters in DeKalb County Sunday afternoon.

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 8:49 PM
Updated: Jun 23, 2019 9:10 PM
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) Two men were rescued from high flood waters in DeKalb County Sunday afternoon.

The Cameron Fire Department said the two men were driving a pick-up on Dallas Road, just south of Highway 6 near Weatherby, when the vehicle got trapped in high water.

Fire crews said two boats were launched and both men were pulled from the truck and taken safely to higher ground.

The Dekalb County Sheriff's office, DeKalb Central Fire District, Cameron Fire Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol all assisted in the rescue.

The Cameron Fire Department asks drivers to avoid this roadway until the water recedes. They warn drivers not to drive through any roadways covered with water for safety concerns. 

After morning rain, Sunday ended up being a nice day with a few peaks of sunshine. For the rest of the night, expect a few isolated showers to move through up until about midnight. Temperatures will be falling into the lower 60s by morning.
