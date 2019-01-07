Clear
Two rounds of shots hit home, police investigating

A home on the 2500 block of Jules St. was shot at Monday evening just after 8:40 p.m.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 9:36 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A home on the 2500 block of Jules St. was shot at Monday evening just after 8:40 p.m.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, bullets entered the west side of the home after two rounds of shots were fired at it. There were people inside of the home at the time but there were no injuries.

A person may have been seen leaving the area on foot but police do not have a suspect as of Monday night.

The incident remains under investigation.

Overnight, expect decreasing clouds and low temperatures in the lot to mid 30s. Winds will also increase from the west at 10-20 mph.
