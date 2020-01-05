Clear

Two separate wrecks snarl traffic on I-29

Two separate car accidents on the interstate brought traffic down to one lane in both directions.

Posted: Jan 5, 2020 12:11 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Traffic along Interstate 29 was backed up in both directions after two separate vehicle accidents in both lanes of traffic.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department says the first accident occurred when a 10 ft. moving truck lost a tire causing the driver to lose control in the northbound lane, the truck ended up on its side in the median according to the sheriff's department. 

At nearly the same time, a vehicle in the southbound lane of I-29 slowed to traffic when another vehicle struck it from behind. 

No one was hurt in both crashes. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Sunday we will see wind speeds become even stronger, by 8 o'clock they will be greater 35mph. Our over night lows will be in the upper 30s, so Sunday morning's temperatures will feel like the lower 30s. Sundays highs will be in the 40s but it won't feel like it because winds will stay strong throughout the day. We won't be seeing the end of the strong winds for a while as they are expected to pick back up into Monday as well.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories