Two separate wrecks snarl traffic on I-29

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Traffic along Interstate 29 was backed up in both directions after two separate vehicle accidents in both lanes of traffic.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department says the first accident occurred when a 10 ft. moving truck lost a tire causing the driver to lose control in the northbound lane, the truck ended up on its side in the median according to the sheriff's department.

At nearly the same time, a vehicle in the southbound lane of I-29 slowed to traffic when another vehicle struck it from behind.

No one was hurt in both crashes.