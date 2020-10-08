Two seriously injured in Nodaway County crash

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) A woman and two children were injured in an accident Wednesday evening in Nodaway County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when 26-year-old Dallas David was driving east on 250th street, one mile west or Ravenwood, when her vehicle crossed the center line, began to slide and overcorrected. The vehicle then went off the road and overturned.

David was taken to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with serious injuries. A 4-year-old was also taken to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with serious injuries, but was later life-flighted to Children's Mercy in Kansas City. A 7-year-old sustained minor injuries.

According to the crash report, no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.