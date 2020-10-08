Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Two seriously injured in Nodaway County crash

A woman and two children were injured in an accident Wednesday evening in Nodaway County.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 6:04 AM

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) A woman and two children were injured in an accident Wednesday evening in Nodaway County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when 26-year-old Dallas David was driving east on 250th street, one mile west or Ravenwood, when her vehicle crossed the center line, began to slide and overcorrected. The vehicle then went off the road and overturned.

David was taken to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with serious injuries. A 4-year-old was also taken to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with serious injuries, but was later life-flighted to Children's Mercy in Kansas City. A 7-year-old sustained minor injuries.

According to the crash report, no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
A warm start to your Wednesday and lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Thursday looks to be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories