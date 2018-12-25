Two siblings discover they have an 80-year old brother

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Looking at pictures of family will never be the same for Janis Consolver and her brother Jarrel Jensen.

"There is a lot of emotions," Consolver said. "There's happy, there's said. It's almost like winning the lottery."

The two siblings recently discovered something that will change their lives forever.

"I signed up for the Ancestry DNA kit and the first result came back and said close family."

The test came back with a match with a man named Donald Fox.

"She called me and was crying and saying we got a brother," Jensen said. "I couldn't understand her and I said slow down, take a breath, what did you say?"

It turns out Donald Fox is their brother and he is 80-years old.

Consolver sought out to see if they did have another sibling after their father hinted at the possibility prior to their mother's death in 1988.

Once they found out they had another brother, they knew they had to find him.

"It was kind of difficult to try and find a Donald Fox not knowing where he was," Consolver said.

Maybe with some luck or some help from above, they eventually did find him, living in Arizona.

"I'm really excited about it because I always wanted an older brother, " Jensen said.

"The coolest thing for me is like to think he's 80 and still alive and in good health," Consolver said.

Since finding him, the three of them have shared phone messages and pictures with each other.

"We are talking 80 years that he has been around that he didn't know we were around and all of a sudden, we are in his life and he's in our's," Jensen said. "I just don't know how you explain that."

Like a plot to a movie, the family is planning a trip to Arizona in January to meet Donald Fox for the first time. Something that Janis Consolver says will likely be emotional.

"Dad was 80 when he died and Donald is 80 now. I'm just thinking I'm going to stand there and see my Dad again in front of me," she said.

For both siblings, the trip will be exciting and will hopefully bring some sort of closure. It will also provide the chance to be siblings, which they never got the chance to do before.

"They better not pick on their little sister," Consolver added.