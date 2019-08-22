Two sides in Drag Queen Story Hour controversy meet -- agree to disagree

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- The creator of a petition asking the St. Joseph Public Library to cancel a planned Drag Queen Story Hour met Thursday night with the man who is scheduled to be in drag that night reading to children.

Romeo-Huff Garza, pictured to the right in the photom said he was surprised to receive a message from Lara Teresa Muse (pictured center) asking to meet. Huff-Garza, who's stage name is Vivian Versace, brought his husband Tyson Huff-Garza (pictured left) to the meeting.

After their encounter, the Huff-Garza talked to KQ2 News.

"First and foremost she apologized and she didn't mean for any of the negativity to affect me or my family," Romeo Huff-Garza said.

Despite agreeiing to disagree, Huff-Garza said Muse refused to remove the online petition.

Currently there are more than 1,200 signatures on the petition Muse created. On the other side, a counter-petition in support of Drag Queen Story Hour has more than 1,700 names.

The event is part of a four-part series the library is presenting entitled "Celebrate all of us." Other topics included blindness, American Sign Language and Down Syndrome.

The Drag Queen Story Hour is scheduled to be held at the downtown library on Tuesday, September 10.