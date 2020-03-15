Two suffer minor injuries after hit and run crash

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two teens suffered minor injuries after a hit and run crash at the intersection of Mitchell Ave. and S 35th St.
Police responded to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday to find a silver Jeep with significant driver's side damage and airbags deployed.
Two teens in the vehicle, including the driver, were taken by a private car to Mosaic Life Care for treatment.
Police said witnesses on scene told them that speed likely played a factor, however, an official cause of the crash is unknown.
Police were not able to release suspect vehicle information.
