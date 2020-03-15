Clear
Two suffer minor injuries after hit and run crash

a hit and run crash on Mitchell Ave. leaves two teens injured, police are searching for the driver of the fleeing vehicle.

Posted: Mar 15, 2020 7:12 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two teens suffered minor injuries after a hit and run crash at the intersection of Mitchell Ave. and S 35th St. 

Police responded to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday to find a silver Jeep with significant driver's side damage and airbags deployed. 

Two teens in the vehicle, including the driver, were taken by a private car to Mosaic Life Care for treatment. 

Police said witnesses on scene told them that speed likely played a factor, however, an official cause of the crash is unknown.   

Police were not able to release suspect vehicle information.   

Mostly cloudy skies to end the week across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the cloudy skies around we struggled to warm up. A cloudy sky to start Sunday with the clouds around we will only see highs in the 40s.
