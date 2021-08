(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two were injured in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident.

The accident took place at 9:30 a.m. on Venture Avenue near St. Joe Avenue.

A male and female were both riding the motorcycle without helmets, resulting in moderate injuries and taken by ambulance to Mosaic LifeCare.

Officers on site said the vehicle lost control when turning and skidded off the road landing near the railing. \

This story continues to be updated.