Two teens dead, one seriously hurt in crash near Polo

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 8:34 AM
Posted By: KQ2

(POLO, Mo.) Two 14-year-old boys were killed Sunday night in a crash near Polo.

Three others were injured, including another 14-year-old boy who was seriously hurt.

The accident happened around 7:18 p.m. along SW PRice Drive about a mile south of Polo.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Cruze when the vehicle skidded on the gravel road, hit a ditch and went airborne. The vehicle went through a fence and overturned twice before landing on its top.

The two 14-year-old boys were pronounced dead at the scene. The third 14-year-old was taken by life flight to Children's Mercy Hospital with serious injuries. All three boys are from Polo.

The 18-year-old driver and another 20-year-old man in the car suffered moderate injuries.

Troopers said no one was wearing a seat belt.

Monday will be mostly sunny which will help our high temperatures get into the upper 40s to the north and lower 50s farther south. We will continue to warm up through the first half of the week. By Thursday highs will be in the lower 50s but a front will bring in some winter like temperatures to end the week. Thursday may also bring some rain but it looks like this will be concentrated in the southern half of Missouri. Friday may see a few snow flurries as well as high in the lower 30s.
