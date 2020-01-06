Two teens dead, one seriously hurt in crash near Polo

(POLO, Mo.) Two 14-year-old boys were killed Sunday night in a crash near Polo.
Three others were injured, including another 14-year-old boy who was seriously hurt.
The accident happened around 7:18 p.m. along SW PRice Drive about a mile south of Polo.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Cruze when the vehicle skidded on the gravel road, hit a ditch and went airborne. The vehicle went through a fence and overturned twice before landing on its top.
The two 14-year-old boys were pronounced dead at the scene. The third 14-year-old was taken by life flight to Children's Mercy Hospital with serious injuries. All three boys are from Polo.
The 18-year-old driver and another 20-year-old man in the car suffered moderate injuries.
Troopers said no one was wearing a seat belt.
