Two teens injured in Nodaway County crash

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) Two teenagers were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Nodaway County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as a 15-year-old was driving eastbound on 410th Street, traveled over the center of the roadway, and hit 47-year-old Eric Billings, of Barnard, head-on as the vehicle came over a hill.

Billings and the 15-year-old were transported to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries. A 13-year-old passenger in Billings vehicle sustained minor injuries.