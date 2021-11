(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two teenagers were seriously injured in a crash Wednesday evening, three miles east of St. Joseph.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old from St. Joseph was driving east on MO 6, just after 4:00 p.m. when the vehicle traveled off the road, went airborne, struck a stop sign, went down an embankment, overturned, and came to a rest on its wheels.

The driver and a 16-year-old passenger from Stewartsville were taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries.