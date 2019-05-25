Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Two vehicles collide in Clinton County sending woman to hospital with serious injuries

Two vehicles collided on U.S. 169 in Clinton County Saturday morning sending one woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

Posted: May. 25, 2019 8:28 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) Two vehicles collided on U.S. 169 in Clinton County Saturday morning sending one woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2001 Honda Civic was driving northbound on U.S. 169 two miles north of Grayson when another vehicle, a 2008 Honda CRV, failed to yield to the Honda Civic while entering the intersection. The Honda CRV then struck the Honda Civic in the driver's side. The Honda Civic ending up in the northeast ditch.

As a result of the crash, the driver of the Honda Civic, Renee Sherwood, was taken to St. Lukes North Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The crash happened at 11:00 a.m. Saturday and the scene was assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff's Department.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Much of the area is in a slight risk for severe weather for Saturday night. Damaging winds and large hail are the main concerns but there is a low chance of an isolated tornado. Some heavy rainfall is also likely so the potential for flooding is very high. With holiday weekend festivities ongoing, it is important you have ways to receive weather information if your plans take you outside this weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events