Two vehicles collide in Clinton County sending woman to hospital with serious injuries

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) Two vehicles collided on U.S. 169 in Clinton County Saturday morning sending one woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2001 Honda Civic was driving northbound on U.S. 169 two miles north of Grayson when another vehicle, a 2008 Honda CRV, failed to yield to the Honda Civic while entering the intersection. The Honda CRV then struck the Honda Civic in the driver's side. The Honda Civic ending up in the northeast ditch.

As a result of the crash, the driver of the Honda Civic, Renee Sherwood, was taken to St. Lukes North Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The crash happened at 11:00 a.m. Saturday and the scene was assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff's Department.