Two vehicles involved in accident on Highway 59

Two vehicles were involved in a car accident Saturday evening near SW Bluff Rd. on Highway 59 in Buchanan County.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2019 9:05 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two vehicles were involved in a car accident Saturday evening near SW Bluff Rd. on Highway 59 in Buchanan County.

The accident happening just after 7 p.m. when two vehicles were heading southbound on Highway 59 when one of the vehicles stopped to make a left turn on to SW Bluff Rd. That is when a black-pickup truck slammed into the back of the vehicle turning left.

Buchanan County Sheriff deputies say that two people were taken to Mosaic Life Care with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for around one hour.

After a beautiful day on Saturday the weather remaining nice to wrap up the weekend. For tonight, expect clear skies with some fog possible by morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. As for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, nice weather expected as well with sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.
