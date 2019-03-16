Two vehicles involved in accident on Highway 59

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two vehicles were involved in a car accident Saturday evening near SW Bluff Rd. on Highway 59 in Buchanan County.
The accident happening just after 7 p.m. when two vehicles were heading southbound on Highway 59 when one of the vehicles stopped to make a left turn on to SW Bluff Rd. That is when a black-pickup truck slammed into the back of the vehicle turning left.
Buchanan County Sheriff deputies say that two people were taken to Mosaic Life Care with non-life-threatening injuries.
The road was closed for around one hour.
