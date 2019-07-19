Clear
BREAKING NEWS Tyreek Hill not suspended by NFL Full Story
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

Tyreek Hill not suspended by NFL

Just a week before training camp at Missouri Western, the NFL announces the league won’t suspend or discipline Chiefs’ star wider receiver Tyreek Hill.

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 10:07 AM
Posted By: Max Moore

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Just a week before training camp at Missouri Western, the NFL announces the league won’t suspend or discipline Chiefs’ star wider receiver Tyreek Hill.

The NFL conducted its own investigation into the child-abuse probe brought about months ago involving Hill, Crystal Espinal and their 3-year-old child. The Johnson County District Attorney’s office dropped the investigation two times since the case first opened up.

In a statement provided by the NFL, the league concludes, “based on the evidence presently available, the NFL can not conclude Mr. Hill violated Personal Conduct Policy.”

Hill is now expected to report to Chiefs Training Camp and participating in all team activities. Veteran report-day is Friday, July 26th.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 79°
Feels Like: 97°
Maryville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 90°
Savannah
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 78°
Feels Like: 97°
Cameron
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 78°
Feels Like: 95°
Fairfax
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 96°
An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect through Saturday evening as heat indices could make it feel like 105-115 degrees outside.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events