Tyreek Hill not suspended by NFL

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Just a week before training camp at Missouri Western, the NFL announces the league won’t suspend or discipline Chiefs’ star wider receiver Tyreek Hill.

The NFL conducted its own investigation into the child-abuse probe brought about months ago involving Hill, Crystal Espinal and their 3-year-old child. The Johnson County District Attorney’s office dropped the investigation two times since the case first opened up.

In a statement provided by the NFL, the league concludes, “based on the evidence presently available, the NFL can not conclude Mr. Hill violated Personal Conduct Policy.”

Hill is now expected to report to Chiefs Training Camp and participating in all team activities. Veteran report-day is Friday, July 26th.