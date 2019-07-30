Clear

Tyreek Hill suffers bruised quad at training camp practice

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a bruised quad at training camp practice on Tuesday.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a bruised quad at training camp practice on Tuesday.

Hill left practice early after colliding with cornerback Bashaud Breeland during a morning drill. Hill went down after the hit but was able to limp off the field to a medical tent.

A Chiefs spokesperson told reporters after practice an update on Hill will be provided after practice tomorrow.

The NFL recently ruled Hill would not be disciplined related to off-season child abuse allegations.

