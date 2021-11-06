Tyson Foods tackles local hunger Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Many cars lined up behind the East Hills Mall for a pre-holiday helping of food.

Second Harvest Food Bank teamed up with Tyson Foods to give away 40,000 lbs of meat to those in need in St. Joe.

"This is the first time we've done something like this," Michelle Fagerstone, Second Harvest Food Bank said.

Hot dogs, pepperoni, sausage, and chicken were made available for people to accept without having to leave their vehicles.

"It's a variety of protein across the Tyson Foods network," Bryan Wikel, plant manager, Tyson Foods plant manager.

Food insecurity has become a growing concern for many during the Covid-19 pandemic, its effect on hunger is seen both locally and nationally.

Wikel said about 30 million pounds of food were donated to fight nationwide food insecurity. In St. Joseph, Fagerstone said about 36% more people are relying on the food bank than they were before the pandemic.

That likely means the need for more giveaways will only grow, and as it does many volunteers said they're ready to step in

Volunteers from Tyson, Scend Harvest, the Lion's Club, and the Farmers to Families program also settled in to help.

"We're just that we could give back to the community," Wikel said. "That's ve had such a great turnout today."

Tyson staff is currently hiring for new positions, you can click here for more information, or text the word "Deli" to 313131.