Tyson Foods to host car stop food donation

The food will be distributed to the community this Saturday, November 6 at 9 a.m. at the East Hills Shopping Center in a drive thru fashion.

Posted: Nov 4, 2021 10:54 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tyson will be hosting a "car stop" food donation this weekend.

The company donated 40,000 pounds of Tyson protein.

Each car will be given 25-40 pounds of Tyson protein, starting at 9 a.m. and going until food runs out with one order per car.

Team members of tyson will also be at the distribution with employment applications for interested applicants.

"Thank you to Tyson for thinking of doing this they have facilities all across the country but we're grateful to have them here and providing jobs for people in our community but also providing for the rest of the community in this way and I hope lots of people will come out and be grateful for whatever they receive this Saturday morning,” Kylee Strough, President of United Way of Greater St. Joseph said.

The distribution will go on rain or shine.

Cars are encouraged to enter the East Hills parking lot from Woodbine by the library.

