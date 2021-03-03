UCP chili cook-off competition goes virtual

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This year's UCP's Annual Heart of America Chili Challenge is going to look a little different.

Organizers announced the cooking competition is going virtual in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the past 34 years the cook-off has packed the Civic Arena but this year chili contestants will cook at home and drop their samples off to be judged.

Teams and the crowd will connect through zoom to have fun throughout the day with a virtual awards ceremony at 3pm to announce the winners.

The event on Sunday, March 7 raises money for the local United Cerebral Palsy chapter.