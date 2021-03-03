Clear
UCP chili cook-off competition goes virtual

Organizers announced the cooking competition is going virtual in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted: Mar 3, 2021 4:55 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This year's UCP's Annual Heart of America Chili Challenge is going to look a little different.

For the past 34 years the cook-off has packed the Civic Arena but this year chili contestants will cook at home and drop their samples off to be judged.

Teams and the crowd will connect through zoom to have fun throughout the day with a virtual awards ceremony at 3pm to announce the winners.

The event on Sunday, March 7 raises money for the local United Cerebral Palsy chapter.

The warming trend will continue tomorrow with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will also be much calmer today out of the east about 5-10 mph. Temperatures will make a run towards the 70s on Thursday with most areas landing in the upper 60s for highs as sunshine continues. A disturbance will pass to the south of our area on Friday bringing us a few clouds. Temperatures will drop down into the 50s on Friday before quickly warming back up for the weekend. The weekend is looking warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s. Next week looks to start off just as warm with temperatures remaining well above average in the 60s.
