UK coronavirus variant being tested in St. Joseph water waste project

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, only one person in the state of Missouri has tested positive for the UK cornoavirus variant, but water waste samplings from the Sewershed Surveillance Projects are discovering more.

The city of St. Joseph is one of 23 communities around the state of Missouri that is currently testing for those UK variants. The city's Water Protection has not found any particles of the UK coronavirus variant at this time.

"With the Sewershed Monitoring project all we do is--we're just piggy-backing off of a sampling that we're already doing, and we just take a sub-sample of that and send it off to an external lab to get tested," said Katie Bruegge of St. Joseph Water Protection.

The project is headed on by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the Department of Natural Resources and the University of Missouri, and since June, 60 communities have been testing water waste samples for particles of COVID-19. The UK variant testing recently began in February.

Findings have shown that both covid, and now a UK variant is being discovered throughout the state in the wastewater samplings.

"We were able to see strands of RNA in the wastewater found in the B.1.1.7 variant (UK variant) and/or B.1.427/B.1.429 variant (South California variant) in most locations tested in small amounts (often a fraction of a percent) of genetic material compared to the common COVID-19 strains," said Jeff Wenzel, the Chief Bureau Chief of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Wenzel said the project has tested 23 communities for the UK variant, St. Joseph being one of them.

St. Joseph's Water Protection uses an Automated Sampler that collects water samplings over a 24-hour period. From there they take a sub-sampling and send it off to the labs once a week.

"For us it's efficient because we're already collecting a daily sample that we do our internal testing on," said Bruegge. "The sample kits get sent to us."

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has stated that the amount of COVID-19 particles being seen in the wastewater is declining. "St. Joseph sewershed levels have been decreasing in recent weeks with the last sample on 2/22/2021 being the lowest we have seen since August," said Jeff Wenzel.

The state mentioned the projects are currently capable of continuing this testing through 2022, and they intend to continue this line of testing as long as needed.

More information on the project can be found by clicking here.