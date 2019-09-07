(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) UPCO held a health check for area pets Saturday.

The pet store held its 10th annual UPCO Tent Event.

Every year, UPCO offers vaccinations for dogs and cats to protect them against potentially dangerous viruses.

In addition to the vaccines, the event also offered a place where pets could be legally registered in the city.

Organizers say the event grows every year, and stress the importance of having healthy pets.

"it's very important," Kyle Evans, president UPCO said. "It gets them covered for all the main vaccines, it also helps them be legal here in the city of st. Joe."

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.