(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) UPCO held a health check for area pets Saturday.
The pet store held its 10th annual UPCO Tent Event.
Every year, UPCO offers vaccinations for dogs and cats to protect them against potentially dangerous viruses.
In addition to the vaccines, the event also offered a place where pets could be legally registered in the city.
Organizers say the event grows every year, and stress the importance of having healthy pets.
"it's very important," Kyle Evans, president UPCO said. "It gets them covered for all the main vaccines, it also helps them be legal here in the city of st. Joe."
The event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Related Content
- UPCO holds "Tent Event" for pet vaccinations
- Preparing pets for fireworks
- Anti-vaccination conspiracy theories thrive on Amazon
- Anti-vaccine movies disappear from Amazon after CNN Business report
- Savannah family shares why vaccines can mean life, death
- World's first malaria vaccine to go to 360,000 African children
- Amid measles outbreak, New York ends religious exemptions for vaccines
- Summer camps are requiring children get vaccinated amid measles fears
- City committee holds second meeting
- United Way holds annual meeting
Scroll for more content...