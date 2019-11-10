UPDATE: 1 detained after Saturday shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One male juvenile has been detained in connection to a shooting Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Around 1:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting at a home in the 2900 block of Penn St. Upon arrival, police said they found one teenage male with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the injured teen has been life-flighted to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, where he remains in critical condition.

The shooting remains under investigation. Stay with KQ2 for more details as this story develops.