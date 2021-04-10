Clear
UPDATE: 3 children, mother killed after vehicle overturns in water-filled ditch

The accident happened around 11 p.m. Friday night.

Posted: Apr 10, 2021 12:16 PM
Updated: Apr 10, 2021 12:58 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A mother and her three young children were killed in a head-on car crash along Pear Street in St. Joseph Friday night, according to authorities and a family member on the scene.

St. Joseph Police said the crash occurred in the 2900 block of Pear St. around 11 p.m Friday. Two cars crashed head-on sending one of the cars off the road and into a ditched filled with water, police said.

A 22-year-old mother and three of her children were killed as a result of the accident.

"Anytime children lose their lives it's terrible," Sgt. James Tonn SJPD said. "We all have kids, we don't want to see anything like this."

The mother and two kids were pronounced dead at the scene. A third child was taken to the hospital where they later died, according to a family member. All three children were 4 years old or younger.

The family member on scene identified herself as the sister of the 22-year-old crash victim and described her as a loving mother who cared deeply about her children. 

"She was probably one of the best moms I've ever seen, she literally dedicated her life to those kids," Cynthia Davis, the sister said. 

Police said two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

Clouds will slowly start to build into the area this afternoon into the evening with rain chances returning late tonight after sunset. best chances of rain look to be after midnight. Rain showers will continue through the morning and early afternoon hours on Saturday before slowly exiting the area. Temperatures will be much cooler on Saturday with highs only reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will briefly warm back into the 70s on Sunday before a cold front sweeps through the area on Monday. Conditions look to stay dry for the beginning of next week but temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs in the 50s and 60s.
