UPDATE: Endangered Person Advisory cancelled for Horton, Kan. girl

The Horton, Kan. Police Department has notified the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) that the missing Horton, Kan. girl has been found safe.

Posted: Mar. 17, 2019 4:28 PM
Updated: Mar. 17, 2019 4:33 PM

(BROWN COUNTY, Kan.)— The Horton, Kan. Police Department has notified the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) that the missing Horton, Kan. girl has been found safe.

The police department announced, Gianna Hazelton, is safe and on her way home. 

The endangered person advisory has been cancelled. 

For the St. Patrick's Day holiday on Sunday, nice weather expected with mostly sunny skies. There will be a few clouds from time to time but overall a nice day. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
