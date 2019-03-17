UPDATE: Endangered Person Advisory cancelled for Horton, Kan. girl

(BROWN COUNTY, Kan.)— The Horton, Kan. Police Department has notified the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) that the missing Horton, Kan. girl has been found safe.
The police department announced, Gianna Hazelton, is safe and on her way home.
The endangered person advisory has been cancelled.
