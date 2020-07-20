UPDATE: Fatal hit-and-run shuts down I-29

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Interstate 29 near mile marker 47 in St. Joseph was closed Monday following a fatal hit-and-run, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.

The body of a man was found in the median of I-29 around 1:54 p.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime is investigating along with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.

No other details have been released.

I-29 is closed from Frederick to Highway 36 until further notice.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for further updates.