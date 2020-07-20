Clear
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Fatal hit-and-run shuts down I-29 Full Story
BREAKING NEWS St. Joseph School District releases re-opening plan Full Story

UPDATE: Fatal hit-and-run shuts down I-29

The body of a man was found in the median of I-29 around 1:54 p.m.

Posted: Jul 20, 2020 3:05 PM
Posted By: Andy House

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Interstate 29 near mile marker 47 in St. Joseph was closed Monday following a fatal hit-and-run, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.

The body of a man was found in the median of I-29 around 1:54 p.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime is investigating along with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.

No other details have been released.

I-29 is closed from Frederick to Highway 36 until further notice.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for further updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Cameron
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Heavy rain and thunderstorms moved into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Monday morning bringing anywhere from 3 to 5 inches of rain across the area. A couple of spots saw up to 6 inches of rain very quickly which caused some flash flooding in the south part of St. Joseph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories