UPDATE: Highway 36 reopens after large crash shuts down road Thursday morning

The Missouri Department of Transportation said crews from the Kansas Highway Patrol are waiting for a crane from Topeka to clear the scene.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 11:12 AM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2019 2:22 PM

(BROWN COUNTY, Ks.)—*UPDATE: Highway 36 reopens after a large crash shut down the road Thursday morning.*

A large crash has shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 36 in Kansas, just past the Missouri border, according to authorities.

An alert from the Brown County Sheriff's Office said Highway 36 is impassable between Hiawatha and Raccoon Road due to a large accident.

KHP is diverting motorists at Route 7 in Kansas. To avoid delays, if you're able, find an alternate route other than US Route 36 westbound and Route 7.

The highway is expected to be closed for three to four hours.

No word yet on how many vehicles are involved or any injuries.

KQ2 is heading to the scene. Stay with KQ2.com for updates.

Wind Chill Advisory now in effect from 9 pm this evening to 9 am Friday for Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Clinton, Caldwell, Daviess, Andrew, Worth, DeKalb, Harrison and Gentry Counties.
