UPDATE: Highway 59 remains closed as flood waters slow to recede

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) U.S. Highway 59 remains closed in southern Buchanan County as flood waters are slowly receding in the area.

The highway is closed heading into Atchsion, Kansas at the Missouri Route 273 intersection.

According to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department, the road still has water on it in at least three different spots.

"It's still a little bit flooded. We do have barricades up at the roadway so we are just asking everybody to not drive around them," Buchanan County Deputy Sheriff, Deron Neu, said. "If we've got residents that want to go back to their houses, just come and talk to the deputy that's here on scene."

The Missouri Department of Transportation released a statement Tuesday saying that where water has receded so far on the roadway, there are no signs of damage to the roads.

There is no word on when the road will reopen yet.