UPDATE: Lockdown lifted for multiple SJSD schools, subject in custody

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Lockdowns at six schools in the St. Joseph School District have been lifted.
Savannah High School has also lifted its lockdown. According to a Facebook post on the Savannah R3 School District, St. Joseph police have a subject in custody.
Police have yet to provide any details regarding the investigation.
Schools went under a soft lockdown around 9:30 a.m. Monday after a student reported threatening language on a social media post.
Lockdowns were in place at Benton, Central, Lafayette, Bode, Truman and Mark Twain, and Savannah High School as a precautionary measure.
Extra police were also on campus while the threat was investigated.
