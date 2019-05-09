Clear

UPDATE: Man critically injured in I-29 crash dies

Lloyd "Rex" Anderson was taken off life support last night at a North Kansas City hospital.

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) A St. Joseph man severely injured in a car crash along Interstate 29 has been taken off life support, according to family.

Lloyd "Rex" Anderson, 42, suffered numerous injuries including fractures to the skull and swelling in his brain after the car he was driving hydroplaned during the rain and hit a tree.

The accident happened at the 23.4 mile marker in Platte County around 5:39 a.m. on April 30. 

Anderson leaves behind a wife, three kids as well as grandchildren.  

RELATED STORY: St. Joseph man's family in need after car crash leaves him severely injured

