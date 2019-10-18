(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police say that the man who was hit by a car on the Belt Highway near Pickett Road Thursday has been life-flighted to the University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City.
Captain Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department says the man is in the intensive care unit and is in "very critical condition."
The man was hit by a car Thursday evening after police say he was crossing the road not in a crosswalk.
RELATED STORY: One person seriously injured after being hit by car on Belt Highway
The driver of the vehicle that hit the man was not ticketed.
Related Content
- UPDATE: Man life-flighted to a Kansas City hospital after being hit by car in St. Joseph
- St. Joseph Man Identified as the Victim in Deadly Kansas City Stabbing
- UPDATE: Missing Kansas City, Kansas woman found safe
- Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph
- UPDATE: St. Joseph Police Car Involved in Accident
- St. Joseph man in hospital following structure fire
- Widespread Power Outage Hits St. Joseph
- Truck hits building along St. Joseph Ave.
- Another St. Joseph home hit by gunfire
- UPDATE: Shop St. Joseph grand prize claimed