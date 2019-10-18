UPDATE: Man life-flighted to a Kansas City hospital after being hit by car in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police say that the man who was hit by a car on the Belt Highway near Pickett Road Thursday has been life-flighted to the University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City.

Captain Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department says the man is in the intensive care unit and is in "very critical condition."

The man was hit by a car Thursday evening after police say he was crossing the road not in a crosswalk.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the man was not ticketed.