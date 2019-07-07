Clear

UPDATE: Missing Cameron woman found safe, police say

The Cameron Police Department said 26-year-old Sierra Sherwood, who was reported missing on Saturday, has been found.

Posted: Jul 7, 2019 4:21 PM
Updated: Jul 7, 2019 4:22 PM
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

(CAMERON, Mo.) The Cameron Police Department said 26-year-old Sierra Sherwood, who was reported missing on Saturday, has been found.

According to Cameron police, the family's last contact with her was on June 26. 

Police released no other details, other than she was located and found safe on Sunday. 

Previous story: Cameron authorities searching for missing 26-year-old Sierra Sherwood.

Wrapping up the weekend with a mostly dry forecast. Cannot rule a stray shower or storm throughout the day on Sunday but the majority, if not all of us, should stay dry. Highs Sunday are in going to be in the 80s.
