UPDATE: Missing Cameron woman found safe, police say

(CAMERON, Mo.) The Cameron Police Department said 26-year-old Sierra Sherwood, who was reported missing on Saturday, has been found.
According to Cameron police, the family's last contact with her was on June 26.
Police released no other details, other than she was located and found safe on Sunday.
Previous story: Cameron authorities searching for missing 26-year-old Sierra Sherwood.
