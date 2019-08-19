(JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan.) The Overland Park Police Department announced a missing 67-year-old Kansas City, Kansas woman has been found.
Police said Lila Mertz was found safely Monday evening.
Mertz is being reunited with her family, who hadn't heard from her since late July. They reported her missing on Friday.
The police had requested the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to issue a statewide Silver alert earlier on Monday.
Related Content
- UPDATE: Missing Kansas City, Kansas woman found safe
- UPDATE: Missing Kansas teen found safe
- Update: Missing girl found safe
- Amber Alert Issued for Missing Kansas City Teen
- Kansas City Chiefs Finished Mandatory Minicamp
- President Trump to visit Kansas City
- Kansas City Chiefs celebrate Military Appreciation Day
- Kansas City to host 2023 NFL Draft
- Missing Teen Found Safe
- Atchsion, Kansas boil advisory rescinded
Scroll for more content...