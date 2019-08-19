Clear

UPDATE: Missing Kansas City, Kansas woman found safe

The Overland Park Police Department announced a missing 67-year-old Kansas City, Kansas woman has been found.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 3:22 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 8:49 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan.) The Overland Park Police Department announced a missing 67-year-old Kansas City, Kansas woman has been found.

Police said Lila Mertz was found safely Monday evening.

Mertz is being reunited with her family, who hadn't heard from her since late July. They reported her missing on Friday.

The police had requested the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to issue a statewide Silver alert earlier on Monday.

