(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The driver of the motorcycle involved in a crash Sunday afternoon at the intersection of S 16th and Lafayette St. has died.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was headed west on S 16th as a car was pulling into the intersection along Lafayette St. when a collision occurred around 2 p. m.

The driver of the car involved was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police continue to investigate what lead up to the crash.