UPDATE: No charges in Tyreek Hill investigation

(JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan.) The Johnson County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that it will not file criminal charges against the Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal.

"We are deeply troubled by this situation and are concerned about the health and welfare of the child in question," District Attorney Steve Howe said. "We believe a crime has occurred. However, the evidence in this case does not conclusively establish who committed the crime against this child."

The announcement follows a report last month that Overland Park police were called to investigate a report of child abuse or neglect at Hill's home.

"Despite this decision, there will be continued involvement by State officials to ensure the safety of the child," Howe said.