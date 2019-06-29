UPDATE: Pilot identified in fatal Hiawatha plane crash

(HIAWATHA, Kan.) The Kansas State Highway Patrol has identified the pilot that was killed in a plane crash Friday night in Brown County, Kansas.
Troopers said 67-year-old Bruce L. Lutz, of Andover, Kansas, crashed the 1975 Beechcraft airplane he was piloting in a corn field between Highway 73 and Mallard Road just before 5:30 p.m.
The cause of the crash remains unknown.
The FAA and Kansas Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.
Previous story: One person dead after Hiawatha plane crash.
