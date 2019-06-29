Clear

UPDATE: Pilot identified in fatal Hiawatha plane crash

The Kansas State Highway Patrol has identified the pilot that was killed in a plane crash Friday night in Brown County, Kansas.

(HIAWATHA, Kan.) The Kansas State Highway Patrol has identified the pilot that was killed in a plane crash Friday night in Brown County, Kansas.

Troopers said 67-year-old Bruce L. Lutz, of Andover, Kansas, crashed the 1975 Beechcraft airplane he was piloting in a corn field between Highway 73 and Mallard Road just before 5:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

The FAA and Kansas Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday across the entire KQ2 Viewing Area as Heat Indices will make it feel like over 100 degrees.
