UPDATE: Pilot identified in fatal Hiawatha plane crash

(HIAWATHA, Kan.) The Kansas State Highway Patrol has identified the pilot that was killed in a plane crash Friday night in Brown County, Kansas.

Troopers said 67-year-old Bruce L. Lutz, of Andover, Kansas, crashed the 1975 Beechcraft airplane he was piloting in a corn field between Highway 73 and Mallard Road just before 5:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

The FAA and Kansas Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

