(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police confirm a 19 year old male was shot at the Oak Ridge Apartments Thursday evening.

Police responded to the apartment complex Thursday afternoon on reports of a shooting, upon arrival they found the 19 year old victim with a critical gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to Mosaic Life Care where they remain in critical condition as of Friday morning according to SJPD.

No word on a search for suspects at this time.