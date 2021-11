(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal shooting Sunday morning as 25-year-old Jabin Bullock.

Police say Bullock was shot at The Ridge Apartments of St. Joseph, 2121 South Riverside Road, around 3:30 a.m.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 238-TIPS.