UPDATE: SJPD identifies suspect in fatal crash

Steven A Ayala has been identified as the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed 26 year-old Savannah Domann. Alaya is being held on a DWI charge at the Buchanan County Jail.

Posted: Jan 16, 2022 2:41 PM
Updated: Jan 16, 2022 2:49 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police have identified the suspect tied to a fatal accident Friday evening on the Belt Hwy.

Police have identified 30-year-old Steven A Ayala as the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed 26-year-old Savannah Domann as she was headed in the opposite direction. 

Police arrested Ayala at the scene on suspicion of driving while impaired, Ayala has been booked on a charge of DWI and is held at the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.

Formal charges have not yet been filed. 

