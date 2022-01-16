UPDATE: SJPD identifies suspect in fatal crash

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police have identified the suspect tied to a fatal accident Friday evening on the Belt Hwy.

Police have identified 30-year-old Steven A Ayala as the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed 26-year-old Savannah Domann as she was headed in the opposite direction.

Police arrested Ayala at the scene on suspicion of driving while impaired, Ayala has been booked on a charge of DWI and is held at the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.

Formal charges have not yet been filed.

