UPDATE: Shooting that injured 8-year-old girl investigated as an accident, police say

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating a shooting that put an 8-year-old girl in the hospital.

SJPD Spokesperson Jeff Wilson said the shooting is being investigated as an accident. Wilson also said the child is doing better.

The shooting happened on Sunday morning at the Oak Ridge Apartments in the 1200 block of Angelique Street. Police said at the time the little girl was in critical condition and had been taken to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City for treatment. Later Sunday, police said her condition had improved and was non-life-threatening.

No further information about the shooting has been released at this time.