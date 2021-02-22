Clear
UPDATE: Shooting that injured 8-year-old girl investigated as an accident, police say

The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating a shooting that put an 8-year-old girl in the hospital.

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 2:28 PM
Updated: Feb 22, 2021 3:24 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating a shooting that put an 8-year-old girl in the hospital.

SJPD Spokesperson Jeff Wilson said the shooting is being investigated as an accident. Wilson also said the child is doing better.

The shooting happened on Sunday morning at the Oak Ridge Apartments in the 1200 block of Angelique Street. Police said at the time the little girl was in critical condition and had been taken to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City for treatment. Later Sunday, police said her condition had improved and was non-life-threatening.

No further information about the shooting has been released at this time.

Lot's of sunshine today and it should stay with us for at least the next few days. We are looking at temperatures at or above average for the rest of the week. Tuesday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60's under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will drop just a little bits on Wednesday making it a little bit cooler but still close to normal. A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday dropping temperatures into the mid 40s. Temperatures will gradually warm back up into the 50s by Saturday. Conditions look to stay dry and sunny through much of the week into the weekend.
